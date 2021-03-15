Peterbilt, Kenworth tease new medium-duty truck

Peterbilt and Kenworth are both within weeks of launching new medium-duty truck models, and were teasing the news during Work Truck Show sessions last week.

The launches have a particular relevance for Canada, since Paccar produces more than 40 medium-duty units per day at a facility in Ste-Therese, Que.

This screen capture from a Kenworth promotional video offers the first glimpse at a medium-duty truck that will be launched within weeks. (Screen capture)

“Our new class of medium-duty arrives April 7,” said Mitesh Naik, Peterbilt’s director of medium-duty sales.

“Redesigned from the ground up, our new medium-duty platform will take our workhorse reputation in the medium-duty space to new heights.”

The Class 5-7 and vocational lineups will feature improved driveability and technology, and increase the application spread, he said.

In a video montage, Kenworth promised an all-new exterior, redesigned interior, and driver information display updates seen in Paccar’s recent heavy-duty launches.