Peterbilt recognizes top dealers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Three Canadian Peterbilt dealers were recently recognized as Best-in-Class award winners.

Camions Excellence Peterbilt, Peterbilt Manitoba, and Stahl Peterbilt were the Canadian recipients of awards during the truck maker’s 2019 dealer meeting. They were recognized due to their: standard of excellence scores; financial performance; parts and service performance, and utilization of Paccar training and programs.

“These award-winning dealers, and the dealer network as a whole, have invested heavily in adding and expanding facilities, hiring the best technicians, increasing hours of service and offering mobile service solutions that drive uptime and profitability for our customers,” said Peterbilt’s director of dealer development, Peyton Harrell. “The Peterbilt dealer network is the fastest growing network in the United States and Canada, and has never been stronger.”

The company also named The Peterbilt Store as its 2019 Dealer of the Year.