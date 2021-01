Peterbilt is inviting people to sit in on its latest truck launch through an online event scheduled for Feb. 3.

The product reveal will be hosted at 3 pm CST and broadcast at https://youtu.be/hwwsFuy7hsk.

Details of the launch are being kept under wraps, but the OEM has described it as the “newest member of our on-highway family that will set the standard for technology, fuel-efficiency, and driver comfort.”