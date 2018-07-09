Peterbilt’s UltraLoft enters production

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has begun production of its Model 579 UltraLoft, with Freymiller Trucking taking delivery of the first unit.

The truck features a high roof integral cab and sleeper design for on-highway applications.

“The Model 579 UltraLoft was designed to exceed customer demands, offering increased space and storage to create a comfortable environment for drivers,” said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager – sales and marketing Peterbilt Motors Company. “The UltraLoft is the result of the collaborative process between Peterbilt and many of our customers and drivers. They asked for the best and we delivered.”

Peterbilt says the new design offers a 2% aerodynamic improvement and a 220-lb weight reduction over the previous design. The UltraLoft offers more headroom and storage, with larger bunk mattresses.

At a press event in June, Peterbilt officials said the new cab has been well received, with 2,500 orders placed to date since its launch earlier this year.