Premier Truck Group opens Mississauga parts center

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Premier Truck Group has opened a new wholesale and retail parts center in Mississauga, Ont.

It’s located at 7135 Kennedy Rd., and is 27,000 sq.-ft. in size. It will provide Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) original equipment parts for the Greater Toronto Area, as well as parts for all makes of commercial vehicles.

(Photo: Premier Truck Group)

“This new parts center demonstrates our commitment to supporting the parts needs of the customers in this important market area,” said Rich Shearing, president of Premier Truck Group. “The Greater Toronto Area is a hub for commercial truck traffic. Our new parts centrer will increase parts availability in the marketplace and is expected to improve customer service and satisfaction.”

The new facility will serve DTNA dealerships, commercial fleets, and owner-operators, with parts available for Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Bus brands, as well as other notable suppliers such as Detroit, Alliance Truck Parts, Cummins, Meritor, and Eaton.