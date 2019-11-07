Quebec, NB land new Alliance Parts locations

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler’s Alliance Parts has announced its expansion to 15 new locations, including three in Eastern Canada.

Two of the three standalone stores are Carrefour du Camion in St. Quentin, N.B., and Centre du Camion in Mont-Laurier, Que.

Garage Gilles Roy in St. Georges, Que., also added an in-store location at its existing dealership. The other 12 locations are in the U.S.

“Our priority is keeping customers on the road, so we are increasing our retail footprint in order to meet customers where they are and provide quality parts at the right price,” said Brad Williamson, director of marketing, Alliance Parts and Detroit Reman. “Alliance Parts is committed to creating a superior experience for our customers that helps them maximize their Uptime.”

Alliance Parts has been expanding its parts offerings. Recently added parts include height control vales, fuel pumps, water pumps, Detroit-branded carriers, composite bumpers, and 14-gauge stainless steel bumper guards. The company’s network now includes more than 800 locations, with more set to open soon, Daimler Trucks North America announced.