Quebec plant begins producing latest Kenworth lineup

Kenworth’s latest medium-duty models are now in production at the Paccar assembly plant in Ste-Thérèse, Québec.

The 425,000-square-foot facility has produced about 240,000 medium-duty trucks since opening in 1999.

(Photo: Kenworth)

“We take great pride in this opportunity to produce Kenworth’s outstanding new medium-duty trucks,” said plant manager Chakib Toubal-Seghir.

The OEM’s medium-duty conventional trucks include the Class 5 Kenworth T180, T280 (Class 6), T380 (Class 7) and T480 (light Class 8). The new T380V and T480V models are for vocational applications.