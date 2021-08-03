Quebec plant begins producing latest Kenworth lineup
Kenworth’s latest medium-duty models are now in production at the Paccar assembly plant in Ste-Thérèse, Québec.
The 425,000-square-foot facility has produced about 240,000 medium-duty trucks since opening in 1999.
“We take great pride in this opportunity to produce Kenworth’s outstanding new medium-duty trucks,” said plant manager Chakib Toubal-Seghir.
The OEM’s medium-duty conventional trucks include the Class 5 Kenworth T180, T280 (Class 6), T380 (Class 7) and T480 (light Class 8). The new T380V and T480V models are for vocational applications.
