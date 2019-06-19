Quick Truck Lube opens Napanee location

NAPANEE, Ont. – Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Truckers visiting the newest Quick Truck Lube at Exit 579 on Hwy. 401 in Napanee, Ont., yesterday were treated to burgers and sausages as part of the company’s grand opening celebration.

The newest location is located adjacent to the Flying J truck stop. Owner Gurjinder Johal said the goal is to create a one-stop-shopping experience for drivers who visit the truck stop for food, fuel or rest. No appointments are necessary and trucks are serviced within half an hour.

Yesterday, promotions included $100 off oil changes and free grease jobs for every truck. The 14,000 sq.-ft. facility features three bays for oil service, which can fit three tractor-trailers or six bobtail tractors. There’s also a wash bay.

The new location was four years in the making, Johal told Trucknews.com, and construction took one year. He invested about $5 million into the facility. One of the highlights is that there are 11 types of oil on reels, Johal noted, which he said is a first in Canada.

The Napanee location is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. About 14 people are currently working at the facility, and Johal said that number will be added to.