Record-setting year for trailer orders, production, comes to end

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The U.S. trailer industry set new records for net orders and production in 2018, but orders slid sequentially for the third month in a row in December.

December saw 28,000 orders, according to ACT Research’s State of the Industry: US Trailers report. The long-running order stream that started in the fall of 2017 and didn’t seasonally slide, is now running out of steam, ACT reported, but demand remains strong.

“While some fleets may have stepped back to better assess the market, indications are that there was still significant interest in placing orders,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “However, it takes two to tango, and there were indications of OEM resistance to add to the record-setting backlog. Comments included an unwillingness to accept orders that would extend commitments deeper into 2019, or even into 2020, driven by a lack of long lead-time component pricing to support price quotes.”

Maly added: “The seasonal order softness has resulted in a bit of a dichotomy for backlogs. Orders were sufficient enough to push the year-end orderboard to just under 247,000 units not seasonally adjusted, but that’s much less improvement than normally occurs at year-end. And while we have a couple of different ways to measure it, the method isn’t as important as is the fact that the industry is already committed through most of 2019.”