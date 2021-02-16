Redhead Equipment named top Canadian Mack dealer

Redhead Equipment in Regina, Sask., was named Mack Trucks Dealer of the Year for the Canada region.

Bergey’s Truck Centers in Pennsauken, N.J., won the 2020 North American Dealer of the Year award.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“We’re delighted to recognize Bergey’s Truck Centers in Pennsauken as Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and commercial operations. “The Bergey’s team grew its market share, made investments to improve customer support and has strongly supported the rollout of the MackMD Series. Bergey’s Truck Centers’ strong performance on behalf of their customers and the Mack brand rightfully earned them this distinction, and we look forward to an equally successful 2021.”