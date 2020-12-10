Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auctions register 100,000 bidders in 2020

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros. registered more than 100,000 bidders for its Edmonton auctions in 2020, marking a 32% increase year over year.

The final auction for the location this year, held from Dec. 7 to 9, registered more than 14,500 bidders from 60 countries. More than 5,500 pieces of equipment were sold for a collective $53 million.

Auctions typically combine live and online events, but the latest Edmonton auction was entirely online because of Covid-19. (Photo: Ritchie Bros.)

Canadian buyers accounted for 94% of the sales, while 56% remained in Alberta. The remainder of the equipment went to international buyers from as far away as India, Peru, and Poland.

While Ritchie Bros. auctions are traditionally held in person and online, bidding was limited to online auctions because of Covid-19.

“Online demand continues to be strong, resulting in record bidder registrations and solid pricing across most equipment categories,” said Kari Taylor, president – North American sales.

“More than 70% of all dozers sold in Canada were sold in Alberta,” said Doug Olive, senior vice-president – pricing. “In 2020 alone, Edmonton sold 540 excavators for $52 million.”