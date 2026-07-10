Rizon expands electric truck lineup with new service combo body

Rizon has introduced a new service combo body for its battery-electric medium-duty trucks, expanding the range of vocational applications its zero-emission vehicles can serve.

The new body combines lockable tool storage with an open cargo bed, allowing fleets to transport both equipment and materials in a single vehicle. It can also be configured with cranes, ladder racks, generators, lift gates, and work lighting, targeting applications such as utility, maintenance, construction, and municipal work.

“Commercial vehicle customers have been asking for an electric truck that doesn’t require them to change how they work,” said Alex Voets, general manager of Rizon USA. “This new combo body delivers the familiar functionality fleets rely on, now on a zero-emission Rizon chassis.”

Rizon said the configuration is designed to provide the versatility of a traditional service truck without compromising payload or functionality.

The trucks remain eligible for incentives in key U.S. markets, including California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and Washington state’s Zero-Emission Incentive Program (WAZIP), with eligible purchasers able to receive point-of-sale incentives ranging from $60,000 to $130,000 depending on the program and qualification requirements.

Rizon’s Classes 4 and 5 battery-electric trucks have gross vehicle weight ratings ranging from 15,995 to 18,850 lb. They offer an estimated driving range of up to 110 miles (177 km) with the two-battery M variant and up to 160 miles (257 km) with the three-battery L variant.

The trucks support both CCS1 DC fast charging and J1772 Level 2 AC charging.