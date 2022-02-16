Roadcheck inspection blitz to include special focus on wheels

North America’s annual Roadcheck inspection blitz will include a special focus on wheel ends when it runs May 17-19.

The 72-hour enforcement initiative under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) sees inspections conducted at established weigh stations as well as temporary sites. Mobile patrols participate as well.

Violations involving wheel ends usually account for one in four out-of-service violations discovered during Roadcheck, and the components are typically counted among the Top 10 vehicle violations, CVSA said in a related press release.

Canadian enforcement teams completed 3,349 Level 1 inspections during Roadcheck in 2021, placing 912 vehicles and 117 drivers out of service. The top five vehicle-related violations included brake systems (30.2%), cargo securement (17.8%), lights (12.4%), tires (12%), and brake adjustment (10.9%).

Those who pass a North American Standard Level 1 or 5 inspection without any violations during Roadcheck may also receive a CVSA decal, meaning that they won’t need to be re-inspected for a three-month period.

“We want every vehicle on our roadways to be in proper working order for the safety of the driver operating that vehicle and everyone traveling on our roadways,” said CVSA president John Broers, a captain with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.