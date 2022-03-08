Rush Truck Centres of Canada adds Battle Motors trucks to lineup

Rush Truck Centres of Canada on Tuesday announced the addition of Battle Motors cab-over trucks to their lineup of product offerings available at all locations in Ontario.

(Photo: Rush Truck Centres of Canada)

Battle Motors trucks are workhorses with sophisticated engineering and have undergone 75 years of continuous mechanical and aesthetic improvements, according to a press release.

“Battle Motors diesel and electric cab-overs complement our vocational truck line up and will provide our customers with more options for refuse trucks,” said Kevin G. Tallman, CEO, Rush Truck Centres of Canada. “We are excited to be the first dealership group in Canada to bring Battle Motors trucks to market.”

Sean Gilroy, vice-president of sales at Battle Motors said, “We look forward to this partnership with Rush Truck Centres of Canada as one of the leading commercial truck dealerships in Canada, and we believe this is the start of Battle Motors trucks being the ‘workhorse’ for all fleets nationwide.”