Rush Truck Centres of Canada offering Alutrec trailers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Rush Truck Centres of Canada has announced it’s now the Ontario distributor for Alutrec trailers.

Alutrec is celebrating its 25th anniversary as an aluminum semi-trailer manufacturer this year, and becomes the eighth truck and trailer brand to be offered by Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

“The addition of Canadian-built Alutrec drop-deck and platform trailers, complements our existing product lineup and gives our customers another option when purchasing a trailer to suit their hauling requirements,” said Sean Brady, director, trailer division at Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

“We are excited to partner with Rush Truck Centres of Canada to expand the distribution of Alutrec trailers and utilize their dealership network throughout Ontario to further support our customers while continuing to deliver exceptional service,” added Tom Ramsden, vice-president of sales and marketing for Alutrec.