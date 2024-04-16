SAF-Holland to open new fifth wheel plant

SAF-Holland has announced plans to build a fifth wheel manufacturing plant in Rowlett, Texas.

The plant will supplement the one it opened in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico last year.

The new facility will house the current Wylie facility, located eight miles away, which has produced more than 3 million fifth wheels over the last 50 years.

“Located eight miles from Wylie, the new facility will be staffed by its highly skilled, versatile Wylie team in addition to regional offices for advanced manufacturing engineering, product line management, and continuous improvement groups,” the company said in a release.

SAF-Holland says the new plant will go into operations Aug. 31, 2025.

“We are excited about this important strategic step toward our future,” said Kent Jones, president, Americas for SAF-Holland. “Investing in new facilities like the Rowlett plant enables us to not only meet additional customer demand but provide state-of-the-art manufacturing facility designed with our employees in mind.”