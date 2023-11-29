Tremcar expands U.S. operations

Tremcar has added 20,000 sq.-ft. of manufacturing space to its Strasburg, Ohio, operations, where it will build DOT 406 tank trailers.

The addition more than doubles production capacity there.

“Established since 1998 in the United States and since 2004 in Ohio, it was time we invested in renovating our [facilities] to meet greater demands from our customers in the U.S.,” Daniel Tremblay, president of the Tremcar Group, said in a release.

The new facility adds three new production lines and has been operational since mid-October. It was a $4-million investment by Tremcar.

“The industry is slowly changing, and we want to step up a notch to lower production costs without neglecting quality,” Tremblay said. “We now offer a safer working environment with top-of-the-line technology helping our employees to work smarter not harder.”

The equipment, including barrel rotators, fixtures and toolboxes, is all new. Tremcar is also adding two additional bays and investing another $1.5 million to add another 5,000 sq.-ft., which will be operational by the end of the year. That expansion will house more maintenance and repair space and is located next to the manufacturing plant.