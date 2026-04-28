Saskatoon CMV inspections sideline 25 vehicles, trailers

Saskatoon Police Service officers seized, towed or placed 25 vehicles and trailers out of service during two days of commercial vehicle inspections in the city.

The Saskatoon Police Service traffic unit conducted check stop initiatives on April 16 and 22, working with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan and vehicle equipment regulation technicians.

Inspections took place in the north end of Saskatoon.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

A total of 113 vehicles were stopped, resulting in 63 tickets and 47 warnings.

Officers identified 73 violations involving vehicles and trailers. Police also reported one driver was impaired by drugs.

Another vehicle was impounded after the driver was found travelling 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.