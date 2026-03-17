Police lay 13 charges in Midland, Ont., CMV enforcement initiative

The Ontario Provincial Police laid 13 charges during a commercial motor vehicle enforcement initiative in the Town of Midland on March 12.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment stopped and inspected a number of commercial motor vehicles as part of the blitz, focusing on compliance with safety standards, licensing requirements and applicable legislation.

Police said multiple violations were identified, including unsafe vehicle conditions, improper documentation and unauthorized vehicle use, along with other offences under the Highway Traffic Act and provincial regulations.