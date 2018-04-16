Schneider’s new spec’ designed for drivers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – In a bid to attract and retain drivers, Schneider is spec’ing better trucks.

The company said its new spec’s include factory-installed fridges and storage cabinets, built-in Sirius XM satellite radio with a subscription, and new eight-inch memory foam mattresses.

“Schneider continually looks for opportunities to improve life on the road for driver associates,” said Rob Reich, senior vice-president, equipment, maintenance and driver development at Schneider. “These latest equipment upgrades make great strides in providing better driver comfort.”

Solo fleet trucks will also be spec’d with auxiliary power units (APUs), and automated manual transmissions are being ordered in all new trucks. The company says it is also testing upgraded seats and will continue to improve its spec’ to improve its drivers’ quality of life.