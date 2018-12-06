Select Trailer Sales wins Stoughton dealer award

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Select Trailer Sales has been named the first-ever winner of the Stoughton Blue Diamond Dealer Award.

The Mississauga trailer dealer has been in business for more than 17 years, and offers Stoughton’s complete line of dry vans, refrigerated vans, and parts and service. The award recognizes sales growth, volume, customer service and dedication.

“Our team is committed to reflecting the highest standards of excellence synonymous with the Stoughton brand,” said Select Trailer Sales’ president Jamie Ferguson. “Our expert sales, service and parts staff delivers both the professionalism and knowledge you would expect when purchasing or servicing your trailer.”

“We are excited that our long-time dealer, Select Trailer Sales, has added our new PureBlue refrigerated trailer to its portfolio,” added Luke McMaster, vice-president, dealer channel at Stoughton Trailers. “Their trailer knowledge and emphasis on customer service will further contribute to the success of PureBlue.”