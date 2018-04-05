Sterling Truck & Trailer named top Canadian Volvo dealer

REGINA, Sask. – Sterling Truck & Trailer Sales was named Canada’s top Volvo dealer for 2017.

S&S Volvo of Lima, Ohio, took top honors for North America. Dealers were measured based on new truck sales, market share, parts sales, customer satisfaction, dealer operating standards, franchise investment, and support for other dealers.

“S&S Volvo excelled in a strong market in 2017 and consistently exceeded their organizational goals while delivering outstanding service and support to Volvo Trucks customers,” said Bruce Kurtt, senior vice-president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “Dealer principal Todd Schaub and the whole S&S Volvo team maintain a strong commitment to the success of their customers and are an exceptional representation of the Volvo brand.”