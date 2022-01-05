Stoughton ramping up container chassis production

Stoughton Trailers has announced it is ramping up production of intermodal container chassis, with the opening of a new plant in Waco, Texas.

The company currently produces chassis in Wisconsin, where it recently installed a new chassis production line. The construction of the Waco facility is underway and expected to be completed quickly, the company reports, with production set to commence early in the second quarter.

When all Stoughton plants are at full capacity, they will collectively churn out 20,000 to 25,000 container chassis a year, the company says.

“The new Waco facility and Stoughton production line will help fulfill our customer production commitments for 2022 and beyond,” said Bob Wahlin, president and CEO, Stoughton. “By the end of 2022, the company will have invested US$25 million dollars expanding our chassis production capacity. These investments would not have been possible without the remedial relief provided by the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on chassis from China.”