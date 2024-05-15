Stoughton Trailers breaks ground on new headquarters

Stoughton Trailers has broken ground on a new corporate headquarters, expected to open by next fall.

The new HQ is located in Stoughton, Wisc., and will be 53,000 sq.-ft. in size.

Stoughton Trailers president Bob Wahlin. (Photo: Stoughton Trailers)

“Today is a momentous day for Stoughton Trailers. We have envisioned this day for a long time, and it has come to fruition. So many people have helped make this a reality. Thank you to our employees, the City of Stoughton, the Stoughton community, and our business partners, all who helped make this possible,” said Stoughton Trailers president and CEO Bob Wahlin.

The building will feature a workout gym, exercise studio, locker rooms, collaborative workspaces and other amenities for employees. The 182-acre property will also feature 36 acres of ponds, prairie and wetlands and a 28-acre community park.

“I am certain our employees look forward to the day they can look directly out over the many ponds, walking paths, bike trails, and green space to be developed on this site,” said Wahlin.

Trailer production will remain at current facilities.