Tallman Group forms joint venture with Rush Enterprises

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Tallman Group has announced a new joint venture with Rush Enterprises, operator of the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America.

Both companies will own 50% of the new joint venture, which will operate Tallman Group’s network of Canadian commercial vehicle dealerships. The new entity is expected to be in effect by Feb. 25.

Tallman Group will rebrand as Rush Truck Centres of Canada, but will retain its leadership with Kevin G. Tallman serving as chief executive officer and Roger Poirier as president.

“This is a very exciting partnership for our entire network of employees and customers that have known and trusted Tallman Group for 45 years. This partnership will give us tremendous access to industry leading technology which should greatly enhance our entire customer service experience,” said Tallman. “Our cross-border customers will greatly benefit by having priority access to the largest commercial dealership group in North America. We are looking forward to utilizing this joint venture as a platform to accelerate our growth strategy in Canada with the support of Rush Enterprises.”

“I am extremely excited to announce Rush Enterprises’ joint venture with Tallman Group,” added W.M. ‘Rusty’ Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Enterprises.

“The Tallman family has built a successful and respected International Truck dealership network in Ontario, which is consistently recognized as one of the best performing International Truck dealership groups in North America. We believe this joint venture will provide customers with best-in-class service by combining the advanced operating systems developed by Rush Enterprises with the operational abilities of the Tallman Group.”