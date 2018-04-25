Tallman opens used truck center

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Tallman Group has announced the opening of a used truck center in Mississauga.

Located at 1715 Britannia Road East, it will offer all makes of used medium-, heavy-, and severe-duty trucks. They’ll also be offered with used truck warranties and financing.

“We look forward to offering our customers even more options when it comes to expanding their fleet,” says Kevin Tallman, chief executive officer, Tallman Group. “By opening a dedicated used truck facility we are able to have even more trucks in stock and ready to go to work.”

Tallman Used Truck Centre will be managed by Don Lee, used truck manager. He can be reached at 416 919-3533 or don.lee@tallmangroup.ca.