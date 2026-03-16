TEL places 400-truck order for Volvo VNL

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) says one of the largest fleet leasing providers in the United States has placed a major order for its flagship longhaul truck.

TEL, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has ordered 400 Volvo VNL 860 sleeper trucks in what Volvo says is one of the largest VNL orders to date.

“This significant order for the all-new Volvo VNL reflects the confidence fleets have in our flagship platform,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of VTNA. “One year into production, the real-world performance of the new VNL is delivering measurable results in fuel efficiency, safety and driver comfort. With 400 Volvo VNL 860 sleepers entering service through TEL’s leasing program, we are putting premium longhaul experiences into the hands of drivers across North America.”

TEL operates one of the largest fleet leasing programs in the United States, providing heavy-duty trucks to fleets and owner-operators across North America. The company said the addition of Volvo trucks expands equipment options for its customers while maintaining strong standards for efficiency and uptime.

The all-new Volvo VNL was designed with a focus on improved fuel economy through aerodynamic and powertrain enhancements. Volvo says the truck delivers up to a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency compared with the previous generation model.

Production of the new VNL began in October 2024 at Volvo’s New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia. Approximately 15,000 units are now operating commercially across the United States and Canada.

“The Volvo VNL 860 brings a distinct combination of innovation, safety and efficiency that complements the rest of our fleet extremely well. This gives our customers more choice and flexibility while maintaining the high standards they expect from TEL equipment,” said Aaron Thompson, vice president of asset management at TEL.