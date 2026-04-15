TEN to offer on-site trailer inspections through Ontario DriveON pilot

Transportation Equipment Network (TEN) says it will deliver certified trailer inspections at customer yards through Ontario’s DriveON mobile pilot program, reducing downtime for fleets and keeping equipment in service.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation selected TEN to participate in the DriveON Mobile Pilot Project, which allows inspections to be completed on-site rather than requiring trailers to be taken to inspection facilities, the company announced in a release.

Under the program, TEN technicians will perform vehicle safety and emissions inspections at customer locations and submit results in real time through the DriveON system. The company said the approach allows fleets to schedule inspections around operations, minimizing disruptions during busy periods.

“The DriveON pilot gives fleets a way to stay compliant without taking equipment out of service and losing valuable time, which is exactly what our customers have been asking for and what the industry needs right now,” said Hooman Yazhari, CEO of TEN, in a news release.

TEN said technicians will use approved digital inspection tools, giving fleet managers better visibility into compliance status and reducing paperwork. All inspections will follow provincial certification standards.

The pilot builds on TEN’s existing maintenance network. Through its TEN Care program, the company provides maintenance, repairs and preventative inspections across more than 45 locations in Canada and the U.S., supported by 118 mobile service trucks.

Adding certified on-site inspections extends that model, allowing fleets to complete compliance requirements without interrupting operations, the company said.

Participation in the pilot is currently limited to select Ontario customers, with TEN planning to expand availability as the program evolves.