The Pete Store buys G.L. Sayre dealerships

The Pete Store has expanded its East Coast footprint with the acquisition of G.L. Sayre, a family-owned Peterbilt dealer serving the Mid-Atlantic region for more than 90 years.

The deal adds locations in Conshohocken, Pa., and New Castle, Del., which have reopened as The Peterbilt Store – Philadelphia and The Peterbilt Store – Wilmington.

(Photo: The Pete Store)

The Conshohocken dealership will continue offering new and used truck sales, parts and service, while the New Castle facility will continue handling parts and service operations, with truck sales expected to be added later.

“G.L. Sayre has built something special over nearly a century of serving this region,” said Jeff Arscott, president of The Pete Store. “Our job is to honor what the Sayre family created and continue investing in the service, parts, and support that customers in this market depend on every day.”

Founded in 1934, G.L. Sayre operated for 92 years as a family-owned Peterbilt dealer with a long-standing presence in the Philadelphia and Wilmington markets.

The Pete Store said the acquisition strengthens its Mid-Atlantic coverage and expands its reach into the Philadelphia freight market, which is connected by major transportation corridors including I-95, I-76 and I-476.

“These two locations strengthen our ability to support fleets up and down the East Coast,” Arscott said. “With every Pete Store location, customers benefit from consistent service, deeper parts inventory, and the technical support to keep their trucks on the road.”

The acquisition brings The Pete Store network to 33 locations across the eastern United States.