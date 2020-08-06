Thermo King dealers plan to up game through Blue Track program

TORONTO, Ont. – Thermo King has launched its Blue Track elite service delivery model, which it says was piloted in 2019 and will improve service for customers.

Dealers from across North America and Europe, including in Canada, will participate in the program by the end of 2020.

Blue Track dealers will implement standardized and enhanced service offerings, including proactive and transparent customer communications, triage and express services, dwell time monitoring, parts inventory management and extended service hours, Thermo King announced.

“Since last year, several of our Thermo King dealers have adopted elements of the enhanced service delivery model into their dealerships through a pilot program. We wanted to be sure that the solutions we were offering truly addressed our customers’ needs – their demands have changed and it’s important that we continue to adapt to meet their needs,” said Mark Nyman, channel excellence leader for Thermo King Americas.

The Blue Track program was borne from collaboration between Thermo King’ global dealer network, the company said.