Thermo King Eastern Canada honored for top performance

Thermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of Trane Technologies, announced its top-performing dealerships at its annual Thermo King Americas dealer principal meeting.

Thermo King of Dallas was recognized as the 2021 North America dealer of the year. (Photo: Thermo King)

Thermo King of Dallas was recognized as the 2021 North America dealer of the year, while Guatemala-based Loginsa was named the company’s 2021 Latin America dealer of the year.

The awards are the highest annual awards presented by Thermo King to its dealer network, which includes 260 independent locations throughout North America, Canada, and Latin America.

Award selections are based on several criteria including business growth, brand representation, and providing an exceptional customer experience.

“Thermo King of Dallas is a prominent dealership in North America year-in and year-out and has distinguished itself as a strong leader within our dealer network. The dealership is an early adopter of innovative services that improve customer experience and one of the first to champion our elite Blue Track service excellence program,” said Karin De Bondt, president, Thermo King Americas.

