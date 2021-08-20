Thermo King forms council to examine electrification of industry

Thermo King has formed an industry council to better understand the trucking industry’s coming shift to zero emissions transport and to develop a roadmap to an all-electric transport industry.

“Reducing our customers’ carbon footprint and adding value to their operations is fundamental to our strategy, and electrification is the best way to achieve this goal,” said Paul Kroes, strategic insights leader, Thermo King Americas. “The transport industry’s transformation to electrification will be a generational change – establishing this council will ensure the voice of our customers is clear in all stages of our product design and innovation as we refine short and long-term roadmaps.”

Thermo King says it’s forming a council to explore the industry’s transformation to an all-electric future. (Photo: Thermo King)

The council will be an online community comprised of transport companies involved in transporting refrigerated loads over longhaul, middle mile and last mile distances.

“This platform provides members a unique opportunity to share their perspective on trends that are shaping the industry like electrification and the barriers that need to be addressed such as infrastructure, cost, and range. They are also learning from their peers and staying current on other industry trends,” said Kroes.

The company is seeking new members to join and is planning events and activities for the council.