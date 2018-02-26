Trailer order backlog now 7.5 months

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer orders rose 24% year-over-year in January, marking the fifth best order month in history, according to ACT Research.

“Reefers led the way booking that product’s strongest month in history, while total net orders were up 24% year-over-year,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “Reefers, liquid tanks, and bulk tanks all posted year-over-year gains greater than 200% in January, and we believe this surge is a result of combined strong freight demand, solid rates, tight capacity, and lengthening backlogs.”

Production volumes were also up, reaching 23,300 units. January’s build rate was up 15% from December. The backlog is now 7.5 months, meaning the industry is now committed past Labor Day.