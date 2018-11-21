Trailer order backlogs continue to grow

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer backlogs are now stretched out to the second quarter of 2019, according to ACT Research.

This on the heels of the strongest third quarter for orders in history.

ACT Research noted the strong orderboards combined and trailer production rates will challenge industry component and material suppliers in the coming months.

“Strong freight demand and tight capacity have combined to support both contract and spot rates. Extremely positive fleet financial performance is the result, providing both the need and ability to continue strong levels of equipment investment,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “Solid orders are not just a short-term phenomenon, as five of the top 10 order volume months in industry history have occurred in the last four quarters.”

ACT reported cancellations continue to be minimal, and fleets understand any cancellations currently in the orderboard would result in trailer deliveries being pushed back until next summer or later, due to the current backlog.