Trailer orders bounce back due to “tremendous” pent-up demand

Trailer orders bounced back to 15,100 units in August, as some manufacturers opened up 2022 order boards, according to preliminary data from FTR.

Orders surged 79% from July but remained down 47% from last August.

FTR says some OEMs began taking “limited bookings” for 2022 in August, with fleets eager to lock in build slots. Manufacturers will be incapable of filling all their 2021 orders, with some being rolled into 2022.

(Photo: Utility Trailer Manufacturing)

“The disruptions in the supply chain have disrupted production in 2021 and are now delaying order placements in 2022,” said Don Ake, FTR’s vice-president – commercial vehicles. “OEMs do not know when they will be able to ramp up production, so a tremendous amount of uncertainty exists. The supply chain is expected to remain clogged for several more months and then improve at a gradual level throughout the first half of next year.

“There is enormous demand for new trailers in 2022. OEMs are not producing enough trailers in 2021, so pent-up demand grows every month. Freight growth is expected to be robust, rolling into next year. Fleets are desperate for more new trailers today, and they perceive an even greater need next year. When OEMs begin booking at full throttle for 2022, there could be a record number of trailer orders for the month.”