Trailer orders continue at torrid pace

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer orders remained hot in October, with 55,250 units ordered, the second best month in history right on the heels of the all-time record set in September.
That’s according to preliminary data from ACT Research.
“After posting the highest monthly net order volume in history in September, the trailer industry continued at a breakneck pace in October. Our projection ranks October as the second-best net order month in history, up more than 70% year-over-year,” said Frank Maly, ACT’s director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research.
Year-to-date, orders have totaled 350,000 units.
“Through 10 months, net orders are up 55% versus last year, strong evidence of the positive fleet outlook driving robust investment plans,” Maly said. “The longevity of the current order cycle is evident with a review of recent history; six of the industry’s top 10 order months have occurred since last November.”
Dry van demand has been high, but last month’s reefer volume was the highest ever recorded.
