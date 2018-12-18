Trailer orders continued torrid pace in November: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Preliminary trailer orders for November point to 43,600 units ordered, according to ACT Research, continuing this year’s record-setting pace.

November marked the fifth best month in trailer industry order history.

“Trailer orders continued to set records in November. Led by dry vans, OEMs saw the highest November order volume in history,” said Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation with ACT. “Dry van volume has been a consistent influence in the market; September, October, and November ranking as the first, second, and third highest dry van order months ever recorded. That resulted in the last three months taking three of the top five volume spots for total industry orders in history.”

The industry’s total orderboard closed November at 239,000 trailers, ACT reported, marking the highest level on record. Industry backlogs are now stretched well into the third quarter of next year, with dry vans and reefers out longer.

“The order strength in both tractors and trailers indicate fleets continue to plan ambitious investment levels in the upcoming year, as they continue to join the ever-extending order queue,” Maly said.