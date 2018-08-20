Trailer orders mark strongest July ever

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The trailer industry posted its strongest July for orders in history, with more than 29,000 net orders booked in the month.

That’s more than twice the level of last July, according to ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.

Dry vans and reefers posted the strongest gains, but every segment was up over the previous year.

“Despite the historically strong year-over-year showing, month-over-month performance was a bit different, with five of the 10 trailer categories in the black and weaker performance concentrated in the vocational segment,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“Seasonals call for a sequential decline in production, and July results were directionally correct. However, results were weaker than anticipated since we expected volume to beat normal seasonals, given the strong support from backlogs. We continue to hear comments regarding component challenges as well as labor issues; inability to hire is not only a driver situation.”