Trailer orders officially “epic”: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – September trailer orders, totaling more than 58,000 units, were up 52% from August and 135% year-over-year, according to ACT Research’s State of the Industry: US Trailer Report.

“Following the strongest July and August net orders in industry history, September results were truly epic, posting more than 58,000 trailers,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “The strength of the early open of the 2019 orderboard continues to be felt and the pent-up fleet investment intentions were evident in September’s order pace. Our discussions indicate that order negotiations continue, so there may well be further strength remaining in this early-opening order season.”

In September, 30,000 trailers were shipped, setting a new all-time monthly shipment record.