Trailer orders reach lowest point since 2016: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The red-hot trailer market continues to cool, with May orders of 11,700 units marking the lowest total since July 2016.

FTR reports orders for 2019 production have come to a halt, as most build slots are already filled. Trailer build rates remain elevated, but production numbers are expected to moderate in the second half of 2019.

The flatbed segment is showing signs of weakening due to an easing in manufacturing and industrial activity, FTR reports.

“Orders ought to rise in June as OEMs begin taking orders for 2020,” said Don Ake, vice-president, commercial vehicles, FTR. “June orders will be a good indication of how the larger fleets view the freight market for next year. Carriers may be cautious as long as the tariff situation is disrupting freight flows and creating significant business uncertainty.”