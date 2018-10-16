Trailer orders shatter all-time high in September

Preliminary trailer orders in September totaled 56,000 units, setting an all-time high over the previous record in October 2014 by more than 10,000 trailers.

September’s orders were up 59% from August and 133% year-over-year, according to FTR. It reports that OEMs have opened up their order boards for the remainder of 2019 and fleets rushed in with large orders, especially for dry vans, with refrigerated van and flatbed orders also strong.

The fleets have ordered an enormous amount of Class 8 trucks for 2019 and now are ordering the trailers to go with them,” said Don Ake, FTR vice-president of commercial vehicles. “They want to reserve build slots throughout next year, so they can have equipment ready for what is anticipated to remain a vibrant freight market. This is the equivalent of tickets going on sale for a wildly popular concert and quickly selling out. Some dry van OEMs are largely booked up for 2019.”

ACT Research reported 58,200 units for September.

“Fleets reached a never before seen trailer order level in September. OEMs booked over 58,000 trailers last month, shattering the previous record level of just over 47,000 orders which was set in October of 2014,” said Frank Maly, ACT Research’s director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research.

Year-to-date, fleets have ordered more than 295,000 trailers, over 50% more than last year.