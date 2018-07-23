Trailer orders slower in summer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trailer orders fell for the sixth straight month in June, in line with an expected summer slowdown, according to the latest data from FTR.

There were 18,600 units ordered in June, with orders totaling 335,000 units over the past 12 months.

The market traditionally slows in the summer months.

“You can expect order rates to remain subdued for a couple of months,” said Don Ake, vice-president of commercial vehicles with FTR. “Fleets should begin placing substantial orders for 2019 beginning in September, a month earlier than normal, because production next year is expected to be hefty once again. The economy is healthy, freight growth is sturdy, and sales remain strong. The market is performing according to traditional trends, albeit at record-setting levels.”