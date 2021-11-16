Trailer orders slump in October as OEMs remain cautious in taking orders

Trailer orders fell 40% in October, and were down 70% year over year, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

The industry forecaster says trailer manufacturers continue to be slow in taking 2022 orders due to uncertainties related to the supply chain.

“It’s obvious that market uncertainties are preventing OEMs from commencing the industry’s normal order season. Challenges of supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, and material and component prices are forcing OEMs to proceed very cautiously,” said Frank Maly, director commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“Initial reports indicate that October build rates were similar to September. So OEMs, while able to maintain production levels and manage backlog horizons, continue to be unable to ramp efforts to meet the extremely strong and growing fleet demand for additional trailers.”