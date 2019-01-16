Trailer orders smashed previous records in 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s official: 2018 was by far the best year ever for trailer orders.

FTR reported data showing the year ended with 28,000 units ordered in December, a 38% drop from November, but enough to bring the year’s total to 409,800 units. The fourth quarter was also the second highest quarter ever, at 127,000 units.

“This drop was expected since the first half of the year is already booked for dry vans and refrigerated vans,” said Don Ake, FTR’s vice-president of commercial vehicles. “Most of the big fleets already have their requirement orders in for 2019. Now the medium and small fleets are searching for the remaining build slots, based on their expected needs in the second half of the year. Flatbed, tanker and dump fleets continue to order at respectable rates, indicating the economy is generating freight demand across various sectors and industries.”