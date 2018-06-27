Trailer orders up 27% y-o-y in May

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer orders were up 27% year-over-year in May, with industry production now committed to nearly Christmas.

ACT Research reported net orders of 22,900 units in May, down 2% from April, but up substantially over last May.

“With assistance from dry vans, the industry posted the 18th straight month with year-over-year net order improvement, and fleets must now patiently await delivery of the trailers that fill the vast majority of this year’s production slots,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“May production was a bit weaker than we projected, with continued reports of component issues generating near-term challenges, and tariffs and trade wars listed as potentials for future difficulties,” Maly added.