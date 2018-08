IROQUOIS, Ont. – Trans East Trailers has announced its acquisition of CD Jabbco, Canada’s exclusive distributor of Cottrell car hauling trailers.

CD Jabbco is a supplier of parts and services to the car hauling industry and is based in Iroquois, Ont., about 45 minutes south of Ottawa.

Trans East is one of Canada’s largest highway trailer dealers, representing 11 manufacturers, with locations in Burlington, Drummondville, and Moncton.