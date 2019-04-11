Transtex buys TopKit, LeadEdge products from SmartTruck

MONTREAL, Que. – Transtex has announced it has acquired the TopKit and LeadEdge Top Fairing trailer aero products from SmartTruck.

The TopKit is EPA SmartWay-verified, and redirects air towards the rear of the trailer to reduce drag. It can be used by dry vans, reefers and straight trucks. The LeadEdge improves airflow between the truck and trailer or two tandem trailers, according to the company.

“This strategic acquisition allows us to work even more closely with our customers, to provide additional solutions that help them stay competitive,” said Mathieu Boivin, president and CEO of Transtex. “With these new aerodynamic assets in our bank of IP, we’ll create new synergies with our continuous investment in R&D. By leveraging our engineering expertise, we’ll develop new products and refine our solutions so these innovations can build on our long-term growth strategy.”