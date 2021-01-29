Tremcar acquires Bedard Tanks

Tremcar Group has acquired tank trailer manufacturer Bedard Tanks, which will now operate as a division of Tremcar.

Bedard designs and manufactures tanker trailers, mainly for bulk materials, and has been in business since 1966.

(Photo: Bedard Tanks)

“We want to pursue Bedard Tank operations and ensure its long-term growth. We are happy to count Bedard Tankers as one of Tremcar’s important divisions,” said Tremcar president Daniel Tremblay, noting it will be “business as usual” at Bedard.

It will continue operating out of its existing facility with current employees.

“We are confidant that joining the Tremcar team will ensure succession,” said Nabil Attirgi, president of Bedard Tanks. “Our manufacturing expertise will definitely be an asset in repositioning Bedard Tankers as a separate division of Tremcar, who will ensure its growth.”