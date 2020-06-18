Tri Truck Centre named Hino Canada Dealer of the Year

BARRIE, Ont. – Tri Truck Centre has once again been named Hino’s 2019 Canadian Dealer of the Year.

It won the award every year from 2014 to 2017, inclusive.

“I am not surprised to see this dealership awarded Dealer of the Year honors for the fifth time in six years,” said Tony Caldarone, senior vice-president of Hino Canada. “Their entire team is focused on providing the best customer experience from their sales, service, and parts operations. This is an expectation we have across our entire dealer network and Tri Truck Centre sets the bar.”

Laval Hino took second place honors, while Hino Drummondville finished third.