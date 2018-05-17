Truck-Lite recognized for innovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Truck-Lite has received an innovation award from Buffalo Business First, during its 2018 Manufacturing Awards ceremony.

It was one of three companies to receive an innovation award.

“It is always an honor to be recognized for our commitment to innovation,” said Brian Kupchella, Truck-Lite CEO. “We are pleased to stand with some of the top manufacturers in Western New York as we work to promote jobs, development and innovation in the region.”

Companies were nominated and selected by an independent panel of judges.